Reviewing Eltek (ELTK) & Its Rivals

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eltek to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eltek and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eltek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Eltek Competitors
|122
|605
|665
|37
|2.43
Profitability
This table compares Eltek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eltek
|5.29%
|11.33%
|4.98%
|Eltek Competitors
|-92.74%
|12.59%
|3.89%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Eltek has a beta of -2.51, meaning that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Eltek and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eltek
|$36.71 million
|$2.61 million
|13.24
|Eltek Competitors
|$4.81 billion
|$117.74 million
|10.29
Eltek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Eltek rivals beat Eltek on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
