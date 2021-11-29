Retirement Planning Group Purchases 699 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $162.97. 393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.