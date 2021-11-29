Retirement Planning Group Has $500,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,300,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,770,673 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

