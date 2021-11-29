Retirement Planning Group Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.06. 3,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,926. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.