Retirement Planning Group Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 10.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $90,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.70. 3,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,966. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.