Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aviva (AV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aviva (LON: AV):

11/23/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Aviva had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of AV stock traded down GBX 23.10 ($0.30) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 370.90 ($4.85). 17,894,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £14.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 403.99.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($205,905.41).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

