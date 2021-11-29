Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rémy Cointreau SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

REMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $24.14 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

