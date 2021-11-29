Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Repay traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 6140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Repay alerts:

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.