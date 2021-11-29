Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNVA opened at $0.00 on Monday. Rennova Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.