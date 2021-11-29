Render Token Price Tops $6.49 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $72.80 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00011412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,714,076 coins and its circulating supply is 172,113,503 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

