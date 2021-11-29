Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 971.4% in November

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.65 on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

