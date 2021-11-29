Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,700 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

OMEX stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.81. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $357,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

