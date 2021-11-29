Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of LiqTech International worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIQT. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

