Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $137,000 in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.28 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

