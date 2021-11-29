Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China HGS Real Estate worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. China HGS Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

