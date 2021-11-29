Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

