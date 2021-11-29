Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCHX stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

