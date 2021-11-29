Refereum One Day Volume Reaches $11.21 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $98.48 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

