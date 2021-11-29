Redpanda Earth Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129,573.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $129,573.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.71 or 0.07481480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.11 or 1.00425701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

