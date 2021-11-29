RedFOX Labs Trading 54.6% Higher This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $381.36 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00423097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00190263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00097014 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001029 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

