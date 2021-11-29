RED (RED) Trading Up 44.2% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. RED has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $130,651.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00348446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

