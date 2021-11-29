Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 338.6% in November

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a growth of 338.6% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.46 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

