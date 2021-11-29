Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):
- 11/23/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$48.00.
- 11/19/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.
- 11/16/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.
- 10/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$38.00 to C$47.00.
- 10/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
IMO stock traded up C$1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.93. 815,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$22.48 and a 1 year high of C$45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.4800002 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.