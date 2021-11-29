Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):

11/23/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

11/19/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.

11/16/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

10/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$38.00 to C$47.00.

10/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

IMO stock traded up C$1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.93. 815,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$22.48 and a 1 year high of C$45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87.

Get Imperial Oil Limited alerts:

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.