Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/14/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.55 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

