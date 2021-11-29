Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EPR Properties (EPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) recently:
- 11/25/2021 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “
- 11/24/2021 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “
- 11/9/2021 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 10/25/2021 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
EPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.76. 9,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,524. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
