Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EPR Properties (EPR)

11/25/2021 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

11/24/2021 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

11/9/2021 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/25/2021 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.76. 9,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,524. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

