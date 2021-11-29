RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.05

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 2023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

The firm has a market cap of $509.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

