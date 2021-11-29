Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 87,992 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 16.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $847,782. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.