Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.99

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 4374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

