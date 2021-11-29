Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Holdings Reduced by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE decreased its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Rafael makes up approximately 1.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Rafael were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

RFL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.80. 6,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,697. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 618.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.