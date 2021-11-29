Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Brien Mcmahon Sells 50,920 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Radian Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Radian Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 236.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 4,773.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.