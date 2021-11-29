Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

