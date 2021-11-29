QuickSwap Price Tops $325.88 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $106.59 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $325.88 or 0.00569713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.92 or 0.07517338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.23 or 0.99472337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

