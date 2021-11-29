Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for approximately 29.0% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of Raymond James worth $147,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

