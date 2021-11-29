Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $117.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

