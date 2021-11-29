Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $210.16 or 0.00363521 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $66.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013540 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001331 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.84 or 0.01177681 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

