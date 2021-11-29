Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce sales of $297.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.48 million to $297.47 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $213.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $33.88 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion and a PE ratio of -22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.