Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of QFI opened at GBX 2.39 ($0.03) on Friday. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.89. The company has a market cap of £33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.