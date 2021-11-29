Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of QFI opened at GBX 2.39 ($0.03) on Friday. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.89. The company has a market cap of £33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.