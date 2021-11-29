Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for CMS Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.