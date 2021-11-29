Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,446 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $13,035,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB opened at $25.03 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

