Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,292 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rayonier by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $847,782. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

