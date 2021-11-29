Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,670 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Foundation worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $614,946.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $640,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

