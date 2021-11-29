Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of ADV opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

