Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $448,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,540 shares of company stock valued at $80,101,550 over the last quarter.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Several research firms recently commented on CRC. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.