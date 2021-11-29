Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

