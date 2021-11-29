Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,959 shares of company stock worth $49,739,043. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

