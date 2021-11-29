Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS FPLPY remained flat at $$4.25 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

