Proton Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $218.01 million and $16.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00231555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,295,946,834 coins and its circulating supply is 8,446,709,947 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

