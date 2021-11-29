Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.74

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.74 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

