Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Proterra by 341.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,465. Proterra has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

