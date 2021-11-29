Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proterra.
Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Proterra by 341.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,465. Proterra has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.
About Proterra
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
