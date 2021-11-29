Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. 1,726,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

